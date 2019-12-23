Zebra Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ZBRA] stock went down by -0.25% or -0.64 points down from its previous closing price of $253.13. The stock reached $252.49 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ZBRA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.06% in the period of the last 7 days.

ZBRA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $257.41, at one point touching $248.90. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $257.41. The 52-week high currently stands at $260.30 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 67.22% after the recent low of $140.95.

Zebra Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ZBRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 140.95 to 260.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $253.13.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 13 Feb (In 53 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA] sitting at +14.65 and its Gross Margin at +44.49, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.10%. These measurements indicate that Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.20%. Its Return on Equity is 38.82, and its Return on Assets is 9.77. These metrics all suggest that Zebra Technologies Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns

to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 107.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.01 and P/E Ratio of 28.10. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA] earns $568,243 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.98. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.49 and its Current Ratio is 0.89. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA] has 54.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 140.95 to 260.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 2.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation [ZBRA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.