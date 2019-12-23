Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] gained by 4.08% on the last trading session, reaching $1.44 price per share at the time. Zosano Pharma Corporation represents 18.33M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.30M with the latest information.

The Zosano Pharma Corporation traded at the price of $1.44 with 1.17 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ZSAN shares recorded 342.82K.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.27 to 6.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.38.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -51.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.36.

Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.77. Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.36.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.05 and its Current Ratio is 2.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has 18.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.27 to 6.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.58, which indicates that it is 6.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.