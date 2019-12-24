Abiomed, Inc. [ABMD] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $170.44 after ABMD shares went up by 4.64% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Abiomed, Inc. [NASDAQ:ABMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 155.02 to 364.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $162.89.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Abiomed, Inc. [ABMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abiomed, Inc. [ABMD] sitting at +29.10 and its Gross Margin at +83.16, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.90%. These measurements indicate that Abiomed, Inc. [ABMD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.50%. Its Return on Equity is 31.85, and its Return on Assets is 28.14. These metrics all suggest that Abiomed, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.73. Abiomed, Inc. [ABMD] has a Price to Book Ratio of

13.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 52.26 and P/E Ratio of 35.60. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Abiomed, Inc. [ABMD] earns $561,220 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.63 and its Current Ratio is 6.39. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Abiomed, Inc. [ABMD] has 46.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 155.02 to 364.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.29, which indicates that it is 4.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abiomed, Inc. [ABMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. [ABMD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.