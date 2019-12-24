Adobe Inc.[ADBE] stock saw a move by 0.41% on , touching 1.96 million. Based on the recent volume, Adobe Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ADBE shares recorded 484.11M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Adobe Inc. [ADBE] stock could reach median target price of $345.00.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] stock additionally went up by +1.59% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.09% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ADBE stock is set at 57.54% by far, with shares price recording returns by 20.73% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ADBE shares showcased 14.23% increase. ADBE saw -0.32% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 60.50% compared to high within the same period of time.

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 204.95 to 330.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $327.61.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adobe Inc. [ADBE] sitting at +29.25 and its Gross Margin at +85.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.70%. These measurements indicate that Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.90%. Its Return on

Equity is 29.67, and its Return on Assets is 14.74. These metrics all suggest that Adobe Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.39.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.84 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.79.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has 484.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $159.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 204.95 to 330.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 1.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.99. This RSI suggests that Adobe Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Adobe Inc. [ADBE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adobe Inc. [ADBE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.