Antares Pharma, Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRS] gained by 1.06% on the last trading session, reaching $4.78 price per share at the time. Antares Pharma, Inc. represents 165.64M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $791.76M with the latest information. The Antares Pharma, Inc. traded at the price of $4.78 with 1.01 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ATRS shares recorded 1.65M. Antares Pharma, Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.53 to 5.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.73. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company's financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 27 Feb (In 66 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Antares Pharma, Inc. [ATRS] Now let's turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Antares Pharma, Inc. [ATRS] sitting at -26.12 and its Gross Margin at +50.18, this company's Net Margin is now -0.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company's Return on Total Capital is -27.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -25.90. Its Return on Equity is -17.96, and its Return on Assets is -8.01. These metrics suggest that this Antares Pharma, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won't be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Antares Pharma, Inc. [ATRS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -6.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -56.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Antares Pharma, Inc. [ATRS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.14.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Antares Pharma, Inc. [ATRS] earns $385,176 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.08 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.78. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.20 and its Current Ratio is 2.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 2.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Antares Pharma, Inc. [ATRS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. [ATRS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.