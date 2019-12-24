The share price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRN] inclined by $84.75, presently trading at $86.00. The company’s shares saw 36.77% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $62.88 recorded on Dec 23, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BMRN jumped by +2.99% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.56% compared to 2.50 of all time high it touched on 12/23/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 11.59%, while additionally gaining 6.28% during the last 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $115.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 29% increase from the current trading price.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ:BMRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] sitting at -10.60 and its Gross Margin at +76.92, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.50%. Its Return on Equity is -2.67, and its Return on Assets is -1.68. These metrics suggest that this BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital

structure, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -3.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -237.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 746.08.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] earns $525,524 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.92 and its Current Ratio is 3.93. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] has 180.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.88 to 100.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 1.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.51. This RSI suggests that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.