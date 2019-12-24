Cheniere Energy, Inc. [NYSE: LNG] shares went higher by 2.27% from its previous closing of $61.21, now trading at the price of $62.60, also adding 1.39 points. Is LNG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.88 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LNG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 250.95M float and a +2.25% run over in the last seven days. LNG share price has been hovering between $70.60 and $55.09 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. [NYSE:LNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.09 to 70.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.21.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 25 Feb (In 64 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG] sitting at +25.63 and its Gross Margin at +29.40, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.10%. Its Return on Assets is 1.57.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.88, while its Total Debt to

Total Assets stands at 89.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. companyname [LNG] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.38.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG] earns $5,725,219 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.25 and its Current Ratio is 2.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG] has 255.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.09 to 70.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 1.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. [LNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.