Concho Resources Inc.[CXO] stock saw a move by 2.55% on , touching 1.53 million. Based on the recent volume, Concho Resources Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CXO shares recorded 199.45M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] stock could reach median target price of $97.00.

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] stock additionally went up by +6.08% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 17.70% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CXO stock is set at -14.23% by far, with shares price recording returns by 19.99% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CXO shares showcased -16.11% decrease. CXO saw -32.32% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 39.55% compared to high within the same period of time.

Concho Resources Inc. [NYSE:CXO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.37 to 126.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $83.51.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 18 Feb (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Concho Resources Inc. [CXO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] sitting at +32.21 and its Gross Margin at +39.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60%. These measurements indicate that Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 16.39, and its Return on Assets is 11.10. These metrics suggest that this Concho Resources Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Concho Resources

Inc. [CXO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.88 and P/E Ratio of 13.47. These metrics all suggest that Concho Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] earns $2,761,810 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.01 and its Current Ratio is 1.04. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has 199.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.37 to 126.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 2.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.00. This RSI suggests that Concho Resources Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Concho Resources Inc. [CXO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.