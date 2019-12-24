Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.[CNSL] stock saw a move by 5.48% on , touching 1.09 million. Based on the recent volume, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CNSL shares recorded 78.11M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. [CNSL] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. [CNSL] stock additionally went up by +4.34% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.02% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CNSL stock is set at -59.26% by far, with shares price recording returns by -14.63% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CNSL shares showcased -13.87% decrease. CNSL saw -68.18% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 18.83% compared to high within the same period of time.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:CNSL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.24 to 12.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.65.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 20 Feb (In 59 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. [CNSL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. [CNSL] sitting at +1.51 and its Gross Margin at +25.34, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.40%. Its Return on Equity is -10.56, and its Return on Assets is -1.35. These metrics suggest that this Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in

the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. [CNSL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 569.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 562.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. [CNSL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.95.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. [CNSL] earns $388,632 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.73 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.70 and its Current Ratio is 0.70. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. [CNSL] has 78.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $300.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.24 to 12.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 7.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. [CNSL] a Reliable Buy?

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. [CNSL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.