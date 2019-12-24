Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] took an upward turn with a change of 1.69%, trading at the price of $50.46 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.58 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Dell Technologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.16M shares for that time period. DELL monthly volatility recorded 2.73%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.92%. PS value for DELL stocks is 0.40 with PB recorded at .

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.57 to 70.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.62.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 26 Nov (27 days ago).

Fundamental Analysis of Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] sitting at +0.61 and its Gross Margin at +27.48, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.00%. Its Return on Equity is -89.87, and its Return on Assets is -1.97. These metrics suggest that this Dell Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business

outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 109.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] earns $575,771 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.72 and its Current Ratio is 0.80. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has 729.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.57 to 70.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 1.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] a Reliable Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.