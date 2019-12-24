Golub Capital BDC, Inc. [NASDAQ: GBDC] opened at $18.21 and closed at $18.20 a share within trading session on Dec 23, 2019. That means that the stock gained by 0.38% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $18.27.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. [NASDAQ: GBDC] had 1.05 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 557.01K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 0.90%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 0.96%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $16.09 during that period and GBDC managed to take a rebound to $19.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. [NASDAQ:GBDC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.09 to 19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 5 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. [GBDC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. [GBDC] sitting at -11.50 and its Gross Margin at +76.66.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. [GBDC] has generated a

Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 95.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -228.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 83.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. [GBDC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.67.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. [GBDC] has 132.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.09 to 19.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Golub Capital BDC, Inc. [GBDC] a Reliable Buy?

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. [GBDC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.