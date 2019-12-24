The share price of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] inclined by $24.51, presently trading at $25.20. The company’s shares saw 60.71% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $15.68 recorded on Dec 23, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as HRTX fall by -1.64% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.96% compared to -0.42 of all time high it touched on 12/17/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.24%, while additionally gaining 13.56% during the last 12 months. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $40.90. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 15.7% increase from the current trading price.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.68 to 28.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.51.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Fri 28 Feb (In 67 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX] sitting at -237.42 and its Gross Margin at +64.49.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -68.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -49.10%. Its Return on Equity is -71.35, and its Return on Assets is -51.35. These metrics suggest that this Heron Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX]

has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.48.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX] earns $391,283 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.45 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.44 and its Current Ratio is 4.86. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX] has 91.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.68 to 28.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 3.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.