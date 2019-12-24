Immersion Corporation [NASDAQ: IMMR] opened at $7.25 and closed at $7.25 a share within trading session on Dec 23, 2019. That means that the stock gained by 7.86% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.82.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Immersion Corporation [NASDAQ: IMMR] had 1.24 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 203.17K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.65%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.41%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $6.40 during that period and IMMR managed to take a rebound to $10.74 in the last 52 weeks.

Immersion Corporation [NASDAQ:IMMR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.40 to 10.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.25.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication d

Fundamental Analysis of Immersion Corporation [IMMR]

ate for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 25 Feb (In 64 Days).

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Immersion Corporation [IMMR] sitting at +47.85 and its Gross Margin at +99.03, this company’s Net Margin is now -68.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 97.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 52.90%. Its Return on Equity is 99.42, and its Return on Assets is 54.90. These metrics suggest that this Immersion Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.10. Immersion Corporation [IMMR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.02.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Immersion Corporation [IMMR] earns $1,734,047 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 119.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.26 and its Current Ratio is 8.26. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Immersion Corporation [IMMR] has 32.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $253.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.40 to 10.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 4.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Immersion Corporation [IMMR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Immersion Corporation [IMMR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.