Innoviva, Inc. [INVA] saw a change by 1.09% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $14.36. The company is holding 100.96M shares with keeping 68.35M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 43.17% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -30.09% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.97%, trading +43.17% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 100.96M shares valued at 1.02 million were bought and sold.

Innoviva, Inc. [NASDAQ:INVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.03 to 20.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 5 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Innoviva, Inc. [INVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Innoviva, Inc. [INVA] sitting at +88.77.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 54.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 81.00%. Its Return on Assets is 86.30.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Innoviva, Inc. [INVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 249.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 249.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA

Value is 1.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Innoviva, Inc. [INVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.85 and P/E Ratio of 4.28. These metrics all suggest that Innoviva, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Innoviva, Inc. [INVA] earns $45,804,500 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 34.92 and its Current Ratio is 34.92. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 2.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.88. This RSI suggests that Innoviva, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Innoviva, Inc. [INVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. [INVA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.