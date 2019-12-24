Dynatrace, Inc.[DT] stock saw a move by 1.37% on , touching 1.5 million. Based on the recent volume, Dynatrace, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DT shares recorded 271.97M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] stock could reach median target price of $27.50.

Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] stock additionally went up by +2.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 2.86% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DT stock is set at by far, with shares price recording returns by 19.82% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DT shares showcased N/A. DT saw -5.86% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 51.73% compared to high within the same period of time.

Dynatrace, Inc. [NYSE:DT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.05 to 27.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.52.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 29 Jan (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dynatrace, Inc. [DT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] sitting at -16.46 and its Gross Margin at +64.15.

This company’s Return

on Total Capital is -5.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.80%. Its Return on Assets is -6.26.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 131.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 928.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 176.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.62.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] earns $217,550 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.22 and its Current Ratio is 0.22. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] has 271.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.05 to 27.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. [DT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.