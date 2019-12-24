Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] stock went up by 1.90% or 0.26 points up from its previous closing price of $13.66. The stock reached $13.92 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, IRWD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +7.57% in the period of the last 7 days. IRWD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.95, at one point touching $13.65. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $13.95. The 52-week high currently stands at $13.73 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 78.63% after the recent low of $7.59. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.59 to 13.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.66. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 12 Feb (In 51 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] sitting at -29.50 and its Gross Margin at +88.21, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -32.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -109.80%. Its Return on Assets is -60.22.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 190.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 124.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -26.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] earns $673,085 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.74. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.23 and its Current Ratio is 2.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] has 155.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.59 to 13.73. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 2.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 87.90. This RSI suggests that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.