Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] took an upward turn with a change of 1.41%, trading at the price of $391.90 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Lockheed Martin Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.06M shares for that time period. LMT monthly volatility recorded 1.17%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.37%. PS value for LMT stocks is 1.89 with PB recorded at 28.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE:LMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 241.18 to 399.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $386.47.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 43 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] sitting at +13.83 and its Gross Margin at +16.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 41.90%. Its Return on Equity is 1,419.41, and its Return on Assets is 11.04. These metrics all suggest that Lockheed Martin Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,011.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term

Debt to Equity is 11.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 904.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 53.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.93 and P/E Ratio of 18.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] earns $512,019 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.24 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has 282.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $110.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 241.18 to 399.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 1.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.