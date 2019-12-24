Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] saw a change by 0.40% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $80.18. The company is holding 271.17M shares with keeping 52.56M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 112.79% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -15.88% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.35%, trading +30.37% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 271.17M shares valued at 1.76 million were bought and sold.

Match Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.68 to 95.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 5 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Match Group, Inc. [MTCH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] sitting at +32.00 and its Gross Margin at +74.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40%. These measurements indicate that Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 32.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.60%. Its Return on Equity is 152.55, and its Return on Assets is 22.87. These metrics all suggest that Match Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,204.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 92.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at

73.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,204.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 39.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 94.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.03 and P/E Ratio of 45.80. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] earns $1,153,233 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.83. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.97 and its Current Ratio is 0.97. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has 271.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.68 to 95.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 112.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.15, which indicates that it is 4.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.64. This RSI suggests that Match Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Match Group, Inc. [MTCH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.