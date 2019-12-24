The share price of MEI Pharma, Inc. [NASDAQ: MEIP] inclined by $1.88, presently trading at $2.00. The company’s shares saw 38.89% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.44 recorded on Dec 23, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MEIP fall by -12.66% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.85% compared to -0.29 of all time high it touched on 12/23/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 11.73%, while additionally dropping -2.44% during the last 12 months. MEI Pharma, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.19. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.19% increase from the current trading price.
MEI Pharma, Inc. [NASDAQ:MEIP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.44 to 3.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.88.
Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 6 Feb (In 45 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of MEI Pharma, Inc. [MEIP]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MEI Pharma, Inc. [MEIP] sitting at -940.90 and its Gross Margin at +13.27, this company’s Net Margin is now -94.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -94.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -96.50%. Its Return on Equity is -34.19, and its Return on Assets is -17.96. These
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.40. MEI Pharma, Inc. [MEIP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.84.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MEI Pharma, Inc. [MEIP] earns $122,875 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.75 and its Current Ratio is 5.75. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
MEI Pharma, Inc. [MEIP] has 97.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $194.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.44 to 3.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.89% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 8.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is MEI Pharma, Inc. [MEIP] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. [MEIP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.