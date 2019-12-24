PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE: PMT] stock went up by 0.35% or 0.08 points up from its previous closing price of $22.58. The stock reached $22.66 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PMT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +1.66% in the period of the last 7 days.

PMT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $22.74, at one point touching $22.58. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $22.74. The 52-week high currently stands at $23.35 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 23.09% after the recent low of $17.88.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE:PMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.88 to 23.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 6 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] sitting at +29.63 and its Gross Margin at +69.56, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.90%. These measurements indicate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.20%. Its Return on Equity is 9.78, and its Return on Assets is 2.27. These metrics suggest that this PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust does a poor job of managing

its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 386.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 51.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] earns $177,721,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 129.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] has 100.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.88 to 23.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 1.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.