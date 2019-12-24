Performance Food Group Company [NYSE: PFGC] shares went higher by 3.75% from its previous closing of $49.12, now trading at the price of $50.96, also adding 1.84 points. Is PFGC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.06 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PFGC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 114.19M float and a +5.49% run over in the last seven days. PFGC share price has been hovering between $49.22 and $30.07 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Performance Food Group Company [NYSE:PFGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 5 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] sitting at +1.43 and its Gross Margin at +12.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.80%. Its Return on Equity is 13.71, and its Return on Assets is 3.83. These metrics suggest that this Performance Food Group Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is

50.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.27 and P/E Ratio of 30.70. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] earns $1,096,861 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.22 and its Total Asset Turnover is 4.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.77 and its Current Ratio is 1.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has 115.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.07 to 49.22. At its current price, it has moved up by 3.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 2.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.61. This RSI suggests that Performance Food Group Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Performance Food Group Company [PFGC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.