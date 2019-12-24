Resideo Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: REZI] shares went higher by 1.01% from its previous closing of $11.87, now trading at the price of $11.99, also adding 0.12 points. Is REZI stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.24 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of REZI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 122.51M float and a +0.67% run over in the last seven days. REZI share price has been hovering between $26.40 and $8.60 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. Resideo Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:REZI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.60 to 26.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.87. Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 5 Mar (In 73 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Resideo Technologies, Inc. [REZI] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Resideo Technologies, Inc. [REZI] sitting at +3.63 and its Gross Margin at +23.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.80%. Its Return on Equity is 19.58, and its Return on Assets is 8.58. These metrics suggest that this Resideo Technologies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Resideo Technologies, Inc. [REZI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Resideo Technologies, Inc. [REZI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.45 and P/E Ratio of 24.27. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Resideo Technologies, Inc. [REZI] earns $371,308 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 1.21. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. [REZI] has 125.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.60 to 26.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Resideo Technologies, Inc. [REZI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. [REZI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.