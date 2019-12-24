The share price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] inclined by $2.11, presently trading at $2.14. The company’s shares saw 37.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.56 recorded on Dec 23, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as RIGL fall by -2.28% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.60% compared to -0.05 of all time high it touched on 12/17/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.46%, while additionally N/A 0.00% during the last 12 months. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.43. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.29% increase from the current trading price.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.56 to 2.69. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.11.
Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 66 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RIGL]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RIGL] sitting at -163.30 and its Gross Margin at +98.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -56.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -69.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -66.10%. Its Return on Equity is -66.96, and its Return on Assets is -54.59. These metrics
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.63. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RIGL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.50.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RIGL] earns $281,703 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 21.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.91 and its Current Ratio is 4.94. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RIGL] has 167.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $358.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.56 to 2.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.18% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 5.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RIGL] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [RIGL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.