Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] opened at $130.95 and closed at $131.08 a share within trading session on Dec 23, 2019. That means that the stock gained by 1.77% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $133.40.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] had 1.71 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.64M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.91%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.54%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $89.48 during that period and RCL managed to take a rebound to $132.49 in the last 52 weeks.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.48 to 132.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $131.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 29 Jan (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] sitting at +20.07 and its Gross Margin at +33.79, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80%. These measurements indicate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.80%. Its Return on Equity is 16.61, and its Return on Assets is 7.24. These metrics all suggest that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 97.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 75.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.95 and P/E Ratio of 14.59. These metrics all suggest that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] earns $123,297 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 29.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.15 and its Current Ratio is 0.17. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has 202.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.48 to 132.49. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 1.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.65. This RSI suggests that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.