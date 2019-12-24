TCF Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: TCF] stock went up by 0.66% or 0.31 points up from its previous closing price of $46.74. The stock reached $47.05 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TCF share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +2.82% in the period of the last 7 days.

TCF had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $47.09, at one point touching $46.53. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $47.09. The 52-week high currently stands at $47.71 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 31.20% after the recent low of $34.62.

TCF Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:TCF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.62 to 47.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.74.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Mon 27 Jan (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TCF Financial Corporation [TCF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] sitting at +36.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.50%. These measurements indicate that TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.50%. Its Return on Equity is 10.31, and its Return on Assets is 1.39. These metrics suggest that this TCF Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business

outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.69 and P/E Ratio of 22.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] earns $297,990 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] has 152.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.62 to 47.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 1.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 84.53. This RSI suggests that TCF Financial Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TCF Financial Corporation [TCF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.