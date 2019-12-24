Thor Industries, Inc. [THO] saw a change by 2.89% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $76.52. The company is holding 54.30M shares with keeping 52.95M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 81.97% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 1.99% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.36%, trading +57.45% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 54.30M shares valued at 1.03 million were bought and sold.

Thor Industries, Inc. [NYSE:THO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.05 to 75.03. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.37.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 4 Mar (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Thor Industries, Inc. [THO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Thor Industries, Inc. [THO] sitting at +4.59 and its Gross Margin at +11.30, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.30%. Its Return on Equity is 6.63, and its Return on Assets is 3.16. These metrics suggest that this Thor Industries, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Thor Industries, Inc. [THO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.36, while its Total Debt to Total

Assets stands at 34.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Thor Industries, Inc. [THO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.34 and P/E Ratio of 24.83. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Thor Industries, Inc. [THO] earns $361,592 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.86. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.84 and its Current Ratio is 1.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Thor Industries, Inc. [THO] has 54.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.05 to 75.03. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.95, which indicates that it is 3.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.93. This RSI suggests that Thor Industries, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Thor Industries, Inc. [THO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. [THO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.