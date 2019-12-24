The share price of US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] inclined by $41.16, presently trading at $41.32. The company’s shares saw 39.83% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $29.55 recorded on Dec 23, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as USFD jumped by +2.33% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.84% compared to 0.94 of all time high it touched on 12/23/19. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.98%, while additionally gaining 36.14% during the last 12 months. US Foods Holding Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $48.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.68% increase from the current trading price.

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.55 to 43.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.16.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 11 Feb (In 50 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] sitting at +2.73 and its Gross Margin at +17.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.20%. Its Return on Equity is 13.61, and its Return on Assets is 4.47. These metrics suggest that this US Foods Holding Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.92.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 103.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.15 and P/E Ratio of 23.03. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] earns $967,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 1.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has 214.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.55 to 43.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 1.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.