Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] saw a change by 0.84% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $107.82. The company is holding 175.21M shares with keeping 143.95M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 67.40% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -2.23% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.23%, trading +44.63% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 175.21M shares valued at 1.09 million were bought and sold.

Fortinet, Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.41 to 110.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $106.92.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 5 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] sitting at +12.82 and its Gross Margin at +69.80, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.20%. These measurements indicate that Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 34.10%. Its Return on Equity is 41.54, and its Return on Assets is 12.45. These metrics all suggest that Fortinet, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 45.24. The

Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.34. Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.20 and P/E Ratio of 47.99. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] earns $308,161 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.70 and its Current Ratio is 1.77. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 2.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.