Xperi Corporation [NASDAQ: XPER] shares went higher by 3.07% from its previous closing of $18.24, now trading at the price of $18.80, also adding 0.56 points. Is XPER stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.09 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of XPER shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 48.67M float and a -10.86% run over in the last seven days. XPER share price has been hovering between $25.84 and $16.67 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. Xperi Corporation [NASDAQ:XPER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.67 to 25.84. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.24. Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 19 Feb (In 58 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Xperi Corporation [XPER] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xperi Corporation [XPER] sitting at +64.52 and its Gross Margin at +91.66, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.80%. Its Return on Equity is 22.17, and its Return on Assets is 20.98. These metrics suggest that this Xperi Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. || []).push({}); || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.78. Xperi Corporation [XPER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.77 and P/E Ratio of 24.88. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Xperi Corporation [XPER] earns $1,035,227 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 50.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 19.81 and its Current Ratio is 19.81. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Xperi Corporation [XPER] has 50.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $951.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.67 to 25.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.30, which indicates that it is 3.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xperi Corporation [XPER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xperi Corporation [XPER], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.