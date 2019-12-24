The share price of Zafgen, Inc. [NASDAQ: ZFGN] inclined by $0.79, presently trading at $0.94. The company’s shares saw 51.63% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.62 recorded on Dec 23, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ZFGN jumped by +14.69% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.06% compared to 0.12 of all time high it touched on 12/23/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 18.88%, while additionally dropping -80.50% during the last 12 months. Zafgen, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.39. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.45% increase from the current trading price.

Zafgen, Inc. [NASDAQ:ZFGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.62 to 5.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.79.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 9 Mar (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zafgen, Inc. [ZFGN]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zafgen, Inc. [ZFGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 16.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -33.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.13. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Zafgen, Inc. [ZFGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 9.12 and its Current Ratio is 9.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zafgen, Inc. [ZFGN] has 37.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $35.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.62 to 5.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.52, which indicates that it is 16.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zafgen, Inc. [ZFGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zafgen, Inc. [ZFGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.