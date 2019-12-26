Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] dipped by -6.66% on the last trading session, reaching $30.00 price per share at the time. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation represents 115.98M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.48B with the latest information.

The Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation traded at the price of $30.00 with 1.91 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADPT shares recorded 602.72K.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ADPT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.05 to 55.12. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.14.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 11 Feb (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] sitting at -89.39 and its Gross Margin at +57.80.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -15.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.30%. Its Return on Assets is -13.33.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 185.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 168.68.

What about valuation?

This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -94.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 74.67.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] earns $160,876 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.58 and its Current Ratio is 7.93. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has 115.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.05 to 55.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.