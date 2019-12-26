The share price of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NYSE: NLY] inclined by $9.57, presently trading at $9.67. The company’s shares saw 19.83% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $8.07 recorded on Dec 24, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NLY jumped by +1.26% during the last week, even though the stock is still N/A by unch compared to 0.12 of all time high it touched on 12/24/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.11%, while additionally dropping -0.41% during the last 12 months. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.29% decrease from the current trading price.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NYSE:NLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.07 to 10.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] sitting at +7.50 and its Gross Margin at +100.00.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.10%. Its Return on Equity is 0.38, and its Return on Assets is 0.05. These metrics suggest that this Annaly Capital Management, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in

the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 631.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 43.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 146.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.49.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] earns $12,126,488 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] has 1.43B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.07 to 10.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 0.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.83. This RSI suggests that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.