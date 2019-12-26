Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: AGTC] opened at $3.99 and closed at $3.92 a share within trading session on Dec 24, 2019. That means that the stock gained by 23.98% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.86.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: AGTC] had 996232 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 183.55K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 18.45%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.09%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $2.30 during that period and AGTC managed to take a rebound to $4.95 in the last 52 weeks.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:AGTC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.30 to 4.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.92.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 6 Feb (In 43 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] sitting at -10.43, this company’s Net Margin is now -53.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.60%. Its Return on Equity is -2.26, and its Return on Assets is -1.90. These metrics suggest that this Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation does a poor job of

managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -1.01. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] earns $490,494 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 373.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 9.01 and its Current Ratio is 9.01. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] has 14.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $68.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.30 to 4.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 111.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.54, which indicates that it is 18.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 85.25. This RSI suggests that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.