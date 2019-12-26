ArQule, Inc.[ARQL] stock saw a move by 0.00% on , touching 541096. Based on the recent volume, ArQule, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ARQL shares recorded 121.93M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that ArQule, Inc. [ARQL] stock could reach median target price of $20.00. ArQule, Inc. [ARQL] stock additionally went down by -0.20% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 145.79% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ARQL stock is set at 731.82% by far, with shares price recording returns by 167.86% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ARQL shares showcased 93.19% increase. ARQL saw -1.56% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 726.69% compared to high within the same period of time. ArQule, Inc. [NASDAQ:ARQL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.43 to 20.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.13. adsbygoogle || []).push({}); adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 70 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ArQule, Inc. [ARQL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ArQule, Inc. [ARQL] sitting at -53.17.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -20.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.60%. Its Return on Equity is -30.36, and its Return on Assets is -19.90. These metrics suggest that this ArQule, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ArQule, Inc. [ARQL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -8.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -174.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 498.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. ArQule, Inc. [ARQL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.82.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ArQule, Inc. [ARQL] earns $715,667 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.28 and its Current Ratio is 7.28. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ArQule, Inc. [ARQL] has 121.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.43 to 20.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 726.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.38, which indicates that it is 1.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.42. This RSI suggests that ArQule, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ArQule, Inc. [ARQL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ArQule, Inc. [ARQL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.