AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: AVEO] stock went up by 0.11% or 0 points up from its previous closing price of $0.65. The stock reached $0.65 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AVEO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -3.53% in the period of the last 7 days.

AVEO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.6652, at one point touching $0.63. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.6652. The 52-week high currently stands at $2.14 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -59.83% after the recent low of $0.47.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:AVEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.65.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 12 Mar (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] sitting at -481.12.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.13.

What about valuation? This

company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] earns $318,176 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.54 and its Current Ratio is 1.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] has 161.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $104.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 4.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.