Avon Products, Inc. [AVP] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $5.76 after AVP shares went up by 0.26% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Avon Products, Inc. [NYSE:AVP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.30 to 5.82. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.75.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 13 Feb (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Avon Products, Inc. [AVP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avon Products, Inc. [AVP] sitting at +7.46 and its Gross Margin at +59.17, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 29.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.20%. Its Return on Assets is -0.58.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 134.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.04. The Enterprise

Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. companyname [AVP] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.25.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Avon Products, Inc. [AVP] earns $242,230 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 1.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Avon Products, Inc. [AVP] has 445.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.30 to 5.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 343.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 3.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.84. This RSI suggests that Avon Products, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Avon Products, Inc. [AVP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Avon Products, Inc. [AVP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.