BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. [NASDAQ: BDSI] gained by 7.65% on the last trading session, reaching $7.11 price per share at the time. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. represents 90.75M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $598.95M with the latest information.

The BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. traded at the price of $7.11 with 1.09 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BDSI shares recorded 1.36M.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. [NASDAQ:BDSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.85 to 7.01. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 12 Mar (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. [BDSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. [BDSI] sitting at -42.50 and its Gross Margin at +71.63, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -34.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -29.10%. Its Return on Equity is -175.39, and its Return on Assets is -34.45. These metrics suggest that this BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. [BDSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 173.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 63.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -2.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 173.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -33.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. [BDSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.81.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. [BDSI] earns $339,268 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.82 and its Current Ratio is 3.07. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. [BDSI] has 90.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $598.95M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.85 to 7.01. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 149.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 3.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.51. This RSI suggests that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. [BDSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. [BDSI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.