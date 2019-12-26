Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: BOOT] opened at $44.53 and closed at $44.53 a share within trading session on Dec 26, 2019. That means that the stock dropped by -1.85% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $43.71.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: BOOT] had 427701 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 673.89K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.38%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.51%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $15.44 during that period and BOOT managed to take a rebound to $44.55 in the last 52 weeks.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:BOOT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.44 to 44.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.53.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 4 Feb (In 40 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. [BOOT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. [BOOT] sitting at +8.34 and its Gross Margin at +32.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.30%. Its Return on Equity is 16.30, and its Return on Assets is 6.38. These metrics all suggest that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. [BOOT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.26.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. [BOOT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.41 and P/E Ratio of 28.06. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. [BOOT] earns $194,214 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 78.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.24 and its Current Ratio is 1.82. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. [BOOT] has 28.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.44 to 44.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 183.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.24, which indicates that it is 3.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. [BOOT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. [BOOT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.