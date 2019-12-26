The share price of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: COG] inclined by $17.59, presently trading at $17.44. The company’s shares saw 11.72% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $15.61 recorded on Dec 24, 2019. The last few days have been tough to the share price as COG jumped by +4.49% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.02% compared to 0.75 of all time high it touched on 12/24/19. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.41%, while additionally dropping -21.30% during the last 12 months. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $21.58. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.14% increase from the current trading price.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.61 to 27.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.59.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Fri 28 Feb (In 65 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] sitting at +34.64 and its Gross Margin at +40.20, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.90%. These measurements indicate that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.70%. Its Return on Equity is 24.16, and its Return on Assets is 11.59. These metrics all suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning

to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.05 and P/E Ratio of 9.18. These metrics all suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] earns $7,074,970 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.76 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.86 and its Current Ratio is 1.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has 412.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.61 to 27.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.48, which indicates that it is 2.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.