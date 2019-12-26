Centennial Resource Development, Inc. [CDEV] took an upward turn with a change of 1.33%, trading at the price of $4.57 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 493989 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Centennial Resource Development, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.93M shares for that time period. CDEV monthly volatility recorded 7.66%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.80%. PS value for CDEV stocks is 1.37 with PB recorded at 0.37.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.92 to 14.21. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.51.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 24 Feb (In 60 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. [CDEV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. [CDEV] sitting at +32.98 and its Gross Margin at +40.08, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 6.74, and its Return on Assets is 5.08. These metrics suggest that this Centennial Resource Development, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Centennial Resource Development, Inc. [CDEV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.24, while its Total

Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. [CDEV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.39 and P/E Ratio of 32.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Centennial Resource Development, Inc. [CDEV] earns $5,005,871 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.53 and its Current Ratio is 0.53. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. [CDEV] has 277.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.92 to 14.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.95, which indicates that it is 4.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.02. This RSI suggests that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Centennial Resource Development, Inc. [CDEV] a Reliable Buy?

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. [CDEV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.