Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] opened at $21.19 and closed at $21.19 a share within trading session on Dec 26, 2019. That means that the stock gained by 0.38% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $21.27.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] had 452232 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.05M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 0.64%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 0.65%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $17.36 during that period and CIM managed to take a rebound to $21.20 in the last 52 weeks.

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.36 to 21.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.19.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]

Now let’s turn

to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] sitting at +31.59 and its Gross Margin at +96.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.22, and its Return on Assets is 1.68. These metrics suggest that this Chimera Investment Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 611.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 188.56.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87. Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.24 and P/E Ratio of 36.08. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] earns $33,919,526 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has 186.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.36 to 21.20. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 0.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.52. This RSI suggests that Chimera Investment Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] a Reliable Buy?

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.