Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $40.51 after CFG shares went up by 0.17% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE:CFG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.62 to 40.92. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.44.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Fri 17 Jan (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] sitting at +30.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.90%. These measurements indicate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.80%. Its Return on Equity is 8.38, and its Return on Assets is 1.09. These metrics suggest that this Citizens Financial Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 82.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 10.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.20 and P/E Ratio of 10.67. These metrics all suggest that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] earns $395,083 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] has 445.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.62 to 40.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 1.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.