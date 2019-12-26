Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] shares went higher by 2.31% from its previous closing of $8.21, now trading at the price of $8.40, also adding 0.19 points. Is CLF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.14 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CLF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 266.15M float and a -0.59% run over in the last seven days. CLF share price has been hovering between $12.19 and $6.59 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 14 Feb (In 51 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] sitting at +14.24 and its Gross Margin at +20.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.00%. These measurements indicate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.40%. Its Return on Assets is 29.27.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 503.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital

is 83.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 503.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.89 and P/E Ratio of 3.00. These metrics all suggest that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] earns $652,700 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.54. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.77 and its Current Ratio is 3.16. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has 274.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.59 to 12.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.05, which indicates that it is 2.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.