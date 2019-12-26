Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] saw a change by 0.98% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $44.53. The company is holding 4.55B shares with keeping 4.50B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 36.55% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -5.80% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.74%, trading +6.00% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.55B shares valued at 6.5 million were bought and sold.

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.61 to 47.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.10.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 23 Jan (In 29 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] sitting at +20.11 and its Gross Margin at +56.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.40%. These measurements indicate that Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.50%. Its Return on Equity is 16.73, and its Return on Assets is 5.35. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CMCSA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 156.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.94, while its Total Debt to

Total Assets stands at 44.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 149.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.50 and P/E Ratio of 16.50. These metrics all suggest that Comcast Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] earns $513,625 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.79. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has 4.55B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $202.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.61 to 47.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 1.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Comcast Corporation [CMCSA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.