CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] saw a change by -2.13% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.61. The company is holding 57.97M shares with keeping 57.69M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 154.56% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -16.84% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -16.58%, trading +130.00% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 57.97M shares valued at 436797 were bought and sold.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.63 to 1.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.64.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 11 Mar (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] sitting at -122.63 and its Gross Margin at +96.66.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -66.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -45.20%. Its Return on Equity is -72.84, and its Return on Assets is -40.52. These metrics suggest that this CTI BioPharma Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.67. Looking

toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -18.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.80. CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.72.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] earns $571,522 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.58 and its Current Ratio is 3.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] has 57.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $95.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.63 to 1.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 154.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 12.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.71. This RSI suggests that CTI BioPharma Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.