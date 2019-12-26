Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] took an upward turn with a change of 1.46%, trading at the price of $1.39 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.2 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Denbury Resources Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 11.88M shares for that time period. DNR monthly volatility recorded 6.50%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.68%. PS value for DNR stocks is 0.56 with PB recorded at 0.47.

Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE:DNR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.87 to 2.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.37.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] sitting at +35.67 and its Gross Margin at +47.79, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.30%. These measurements indicate that Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.50%. Its Return on Equity is 36.06, and its Return on Assets is 6.68. These metrics all suggest that Denbury Resources Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 220.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.04. Looking toward the future,

this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 218.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.73 and P/E Ratio of 1.78. These metrics all suggest that Denbury Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] earns $1,716,333 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.81 and its Current Ratio is 0.81. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has 525.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $730.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.87 to 2.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.52, which indicates that it is 7.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.91. This RSI suggests that Denbury Resources Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.