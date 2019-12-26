DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] gained by 0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $11.17 price per share at the time. DiamondRock Hospitality Company represents 201.44M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.25B with the latest information.

The DiamondRock Hospitality Company traded at the price of $11.17 with 1.43 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DRH shares recorded 2.51M.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.69 to 11.52. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.14.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 24 Feb (In 61 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] sitting at +8.21 and its Gross Margin at +33.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.40%. Its Return on Equity is 4.72, and its Return on Assets is 2.79. These metrics suggest that this DiamondRock Hospitality Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has

generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.34.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] earns $27,861,419 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.27.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has 201.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.69 to 11.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 2.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.59. This RSI suggests that DiamondRock Hospitality Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.