eBay Inc. [EBAY] saw a change by 0.00% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $36.21. The company is holding 810.15M shares with keeping 774.88M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 39.22% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -13.79% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -8.33%, trading +5.08% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 810.15M shares valued at 2.13 million were bought and sold.

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of eBay Inc. [EBAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for eBay Inc. [EBAY] sitting at +20.74 and its Gross Margin at +77.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.30%. These measurements indicate that eBay Inc. [EBAY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.10%. Its Return on Equity is 35.25, and its Return on Assets is 10.36. These metrics all suggest that eBay Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 146.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.45. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 122.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.47 and P/E Ratio of 16.46. These metrics all suggest that eBay Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, eBay Inc. [EBAY] earns $768,143 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.85 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.44. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.60 and its Current Ratio is 1.60. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 1.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is eBay Inc. [EBAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of eBay Inc. [EBAY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.