Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] saw a change by -0.38% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $70.02. The company is holding 4.27B shares with keeping 4.23B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 8.31% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -16.13% from high for the same period of time. Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.24%, trading +5.60% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.27B shares valued at 3.98 million were bought and sold. Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.65 to 83.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.29. Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Fri 31 Jan (In 37 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] sitting at +7.71 and its Gross Margin at +23.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.98, and its Return on Assets is 6.00. These metrics suggest that this Exxon Mobil Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.08 and P/E Ratio of 20.40. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] earns $3,932,423 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.80. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.51 and its Current Ratio is 0.84. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has 4.27B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $299.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.65 to 83.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 1.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] a Reliable Buy?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.