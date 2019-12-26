Facebook, Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] opened at $206.30 and closed at $206.18 a share within trading session on Dec 24, 2019. That means that the stock dropped by -0.51% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $205.12.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Facebook, Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] had 6.05 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 14.08M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.67%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.66%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $123.02 during that period and FB managed to take a rebound to $208.66 in the last 52 weeks.

Facebook, Inc. [NASDAQ:FB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 123.02 to 208.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $206.18.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 29 Jan (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Facebook, Inc. [FB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Facebook, Inc. [FB] sitting at +44.62 and its Gross Margin at +83.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.10%. These measurements indicate that Facebook, Inc. [FB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.80%. Its Return on Equity is 27.90, and its Return on Assets is 24.32. These metrics all suggest that Facebook, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Facebook, Inc. [FB] has generated a Total

Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Facebook, Inc. [FB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.08 and P/E Ratio of 32.76. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Facebook, Inc. [FB] earns $1,569,056 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.19 and its Current Ratio is 7.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Facebook, Inc. [FB] has 2.85B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $584.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 123.02 to 208.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 1.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Facebook, Inc. [FB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Facebook, Inc. [FB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.